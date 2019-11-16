Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,077 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.47. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

