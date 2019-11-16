RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

