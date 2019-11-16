Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,852. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 690,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,713. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

