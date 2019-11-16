REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. REX American Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $542.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.83). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $59,477.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

