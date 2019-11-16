Revolution Bars Group’s (RBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

LON:RBG remained flat at $GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Revolution Bars Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.80 ($1.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

In other Revolution Bars Group news, insider Rob Pitcher bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($42,467.01).

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

