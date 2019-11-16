Reviewing Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) & Akazoo (OTCMKTS:SONG)

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) and Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akazoo has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Akazoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $142.37 million 0.01 $16.49 million N/A N/A Akazoo N/A N/A $650,000.00 N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spanish Broadcasting System and Akazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Akazoo 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akazoo has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Akazoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Akazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System 10.92% -7.22% 1.37% Akazoo N/A 6.84% 0.23%

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Akazoo

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

