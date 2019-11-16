Revain (R) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Kucoin and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $480,189.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00236866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.01448186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00145746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, BitForex, Cryptopia, C-CEX, BitFlip, Kucoin, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

