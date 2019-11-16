Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 200,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $2,340,608.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,387 shares of company stock worth $29,194,829. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

RVI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $697.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

