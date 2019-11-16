Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,192. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,602,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

