Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Restoration Hardware to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Restoration Hardware news, insider Demonty Price sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.27, for a total transaction of $4,093,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $10,602,127. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock traded up $13.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,035. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

