Request (REQ) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Request has a market cap of $11.00 million and $93,236.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.06 or 0.07166973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001066 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Huobi Global, IDEX, Gate.io, Koinex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Coineal, Mercatox, KuCoin, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinPlace, Bitbns, COSS, Radar Relay and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

