Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,667,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,392% from the previous session’s volume of 66,912 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.61.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $435.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $820,620.00. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

