Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.84

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $28.75. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 25,984 shares trading hands.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

