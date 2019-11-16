ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.50% of ReneSola worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 2.07. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.