RenaissanceRe’s (RNR) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $195.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

