Renaissance Capital Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Sell

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.
Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 163,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,011. Sasol has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.