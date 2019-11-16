Renaissance Capital Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Sell

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 163,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,011. Sasol has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 201.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

