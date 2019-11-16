Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.63.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,253. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.86 and a 200 day moving average of $304.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,768 shares of company stock valued at $53,015,761. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 225.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

