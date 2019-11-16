Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $1,570,500.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $344.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,275,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,506,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

