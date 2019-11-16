REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Equities analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 million to $1.81 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year sales of $9.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 million to $11.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.09 million, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $51.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 891,072 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

