Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RLH. B. Riley downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Red Lion Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 565,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,805. Red Lion Hotels has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red Lion Hotels by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 373,398 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Lion Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

