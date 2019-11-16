Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 129,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

RCON traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 624,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

RCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.