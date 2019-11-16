Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading 8.5% Higher

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $204.48 and last traded at $203.44, 2,435,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 673% from the average session volume of 315,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.63.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 2.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.