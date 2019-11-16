RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One RealTract token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $286,448.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00236417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.01459971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

