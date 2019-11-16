Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,850,000 after buying an additional 7,225,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 2,446,262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 250,098 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,395,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 239,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 680,150 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

