Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $672.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Re/Max will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Re/Max by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Re/Max by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.