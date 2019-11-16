Raymond James Boosts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $203.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of ICUI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.44. 182,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,588. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,365,000 after purchasing an additional 640,425 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,825,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

