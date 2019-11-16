Rational Advisors LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 1,314,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

