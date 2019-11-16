Rational Advisors LLC Sells 4,353 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 75,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

