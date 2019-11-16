Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,592,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,437,000 after acquiring an additional 541,615 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8,769.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 511,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 505,847 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 6,025,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

