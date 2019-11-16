Rational Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,142.71.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,171.88. 200,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,099.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $793.06 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

