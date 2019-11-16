Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,141 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,265,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,888,000.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,840. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,933 shares of company stock worth $9,666,982. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.