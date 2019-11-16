Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 35.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. 7,880,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In related news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

