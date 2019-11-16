Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $8.19 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $1.16 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009884 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, LATOKEN, DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

