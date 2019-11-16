Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 85803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 123,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,936 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

