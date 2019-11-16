R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 40.5% in October

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,223. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.