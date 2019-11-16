Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,881. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $36,510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,757,000 after buying an additional 2,931,215 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,659,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,118,000 after buying an additional 2,012,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,783,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,730,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,178,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

