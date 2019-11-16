QunQun Price Tops $0.0060 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.84 or 0.07334163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000233 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,918,850 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

