Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77), approximately 39,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 13,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.56).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QXT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Quixant from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Quixant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Quixant news, insider Nicholas Jarmany acquired 25,400 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £48,260 ($63,060.24). Also, insider Jon Jayal sold 7,500 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £14,325 ($18,718.15).

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.