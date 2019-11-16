Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Down 2%

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), 24,002 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.07. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing, and Q Partners. It creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.