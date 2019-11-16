QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells $3,049,800.00 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
QTS stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $55.13.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.