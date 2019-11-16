QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells $3,049,800.00 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTS stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.