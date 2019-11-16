QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 332.20 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 328.40 ($4.29), with a volume of 95081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QQ. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.43 ($4.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

