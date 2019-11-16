Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Qiagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after acquiring an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Qiagen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 484,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $2,929,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

