Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Ltd Reduced by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.14.

TSE:L opened at C$69.68 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$58.03 and a 52 week high of C$76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.18.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$736,805.00. Also, Senior Officer Sarah Ruth Davis sold 19,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$1,445,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477 shares in the company, valued at C$107,082.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $2,408,048 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

