Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Increased by Analyst

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Novan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Novan had a negative net margin of 363.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,067.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NOVN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.92. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

