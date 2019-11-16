Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 258,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. Q2 has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,326 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,172. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

