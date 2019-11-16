Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $28.45 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $120,040.00. Also, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,615,535. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

