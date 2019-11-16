Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Cut by Analyst

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.