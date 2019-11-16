Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and approximately $761,577.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.88 or 0.07376351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,162,817,276 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

