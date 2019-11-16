PumaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, HitBTC and Upbit. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $393,082.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.99 or 0.07342495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Coinall, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.