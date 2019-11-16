Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Down 9%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 1,117,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,306,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.